Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted a motion calling on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, to contest the presidency in 2023.

The resolution was made at the party’s 2021 end-of-year get-together at St. Mary’s Catholic Church field in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on December 31, 2021.

The gathering, comprising members of the state executive and working committees, local government and ward executives as well as top stakeholders of the party, adopted Ngige as the most credible South East candidate, whose antecedents and reach across the nation, stand shoulder high for the presidential contest in 2023.

Top stakeholders included former speaker of House of Representatives, Agunwa Anaekwe, former member of the House of Representatives, Gozie Agbakoba, Nelson Onubogu, state Party Secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo and Legal Adviser, Emma Chikelu.

Others were the Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukife, Kene Chukwuemeka, Emeka Anaebonam, Maxwell Okoye, Ejike Njeze, Ebere Obiakor, Uzoma Igbonwa, Paul Okoye, Amobi Nwokeafor and the traditional ruler of the host community, Igwe Collins Chukwumesili, who graced the occasion.

The motion was moved by the former member, representing Orumba North constituency in the House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007, Uchenna Okonkwo Okom and seconded by the member representing Anambra State at the Federal Character Commission, Uche Ibeabuchi .

Okom said: “Ngige has served Anambra people meritoriously.

He served under an unimaginable difficult and oppressive circumstances but left a record that is yet to be broken by his successors. He has shown character, consistency and an uncommon belief that Nigeria can work for all Nigerians with square pegs in square holes.

“At the labour ministry where the president entrusted him with the fate of the nation’s workforce, after a successful stint at the seventh Senate, where he was the only opposition legislator from the old Eastern Region, Ngige despite age-long teething challenges, inherited by the Buhari administration, has achieved stable industrial milieu.

“He has been the pivot for the aggregation of the problems and challenges facing our people, and making formidable representation before the presidency. And he does so, quietly, without airs. He has shown character. He has shown integrity and has shown friendship to every part of Nigeria. He is unarguably the South East’s best chance for a shot at the presidency. Duty, therefore, calls on us to urge him to rise to the occasion. ”

Consolidating the motions, a former member of the old Anambra State House of Assembly in the Second Republic and later deputy speaker of the Assembly between 2003 and 2007, Ozo Ughamadu, said Ngige epitomised the aspiration of the people of South East for equity in Nigeria’s federation.

“Besides, he has a tested capacity for delivery. He will be fair to every part of Nigeria. He has an exceptional capacity to look inwards and find solutions where others lose faith.”

In his reaction, Ngige who dwelt extensively on topical state and national issues, noted that he was not unmindful of the challenge thrown at him by his party members, adding that he is qualified to contest the election.

He appealed to them to give him up to Easter 2022 to respond to their demand, adding that he has to consult his family members, political associates and other stakeholders before then.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the infrastructural development in the South East.