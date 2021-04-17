In spite of the push to tear down the country, most common men who bear the brunt of elite corruption still want the country to remain as one. When you go around the country and speak to the people irrespective of whom they are and where they come from, irrespective of the differences in their culture, language and religion, they are looking for the same thing. They don’t want to be superrich like the legendary MKO Abiola or Arthur Nzeribe; they don’t want to be stupendously rich like Otedola or Dangote; they don’t want anyone to attend to their personal needs when they can do it themselves; they don’t want anyone to take care of their families if they can provide for them.

They very much understand how politicians created their problems and the limitations of government. The most they expect from government is to assist in ensuring that they get employed if they are willing to work; that they earn decent wages that will sustain their families; they expect that when they are sick they should be able to visit a hospital and be attended to; they expect a buoyant economy and to provide for their children the education that will enable them fit into the economy; they want to make progress as the economy progresses; they want when they retire from active service to retire with respect and dignity; they don’t want their pension contributions stolen; they want to be safe from violent crimes, kidnappings, banditry and terrorism; they just want to live a simple, peaceful and happy life.

I have also spoken to young people who asked basic questions on why in 21st Century Nigeria religion has become a curse and liability instead of succour and refuge. They want to know why a Muslim man can marry a Christian woman but a Christian man cannot marry a Muslim woman, yet we pretend to be one nation under one God. They question the true meaning of our creed –‘Unity, Faith and Justice’ when our leaders cannot uphold those basic principles. They have asked why the average Southerner is counted as three-fifth of a Northerner when it comes to appointments into high offices and why the South Easterner will do all the work in an establishment but is not good enough to head it. They want to know why there is inequality in our equal citizenship.