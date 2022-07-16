From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to get more knocks over its decision on flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the forthcoming presidential election, elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba has warned that the party’s decision will eventually lead to its fizzling out in the commity of political parties in Nigeria. He said that APC has never made any right decision before, describing the latest as the worst mistake the party would ever make.

He said: “This is one of the worst decisions taken by APC, it has never taken any right decision before, people should stop disturbing themselves and let’s go to the polls and see what will happen, this decision will finally retire APC.” Also, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) described APC’s decision as lack of respect and regard for the sensibility of Nigerians. “The Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress goes a long way to tell Nigerians that the party has no respect or regard for the Christian faith in the country. “They have shown that the APC is anti-Christians and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which upholds different religions means nothing to them.

“Tinubu in his statement said that he chose a Muslim as his running mate because of competence. Does he mean that they are no qualified Christians from the North? What qualification does Tinubu have that made him to make such unguarded statement. “There are highly intelligent Christians from the North who are professors and professionals doing wonderfully well in their chosen fields of endeavour. “We demand an immediate apology from Tinubu for clearly deriding Christians in Nigeria. “As it stands now, Christians and the good people of South East will not support such an arrangement and anybody speaking to the contrary, is on his own,” Ibem said.