By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has kicked off campaign for his re-election bid for 2023.

Sanwo-Olu who kicked off his re-election bid at the closing ceremony of the two days Lagos economic submit, Ehingbeti 2022, described his opponents for the number one seat in the state as noisemakers.

He said, he is the best among the governorship candidates in the state based on what his administration has done in the last three and half years in line with the THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.

The governor during the event launched the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 (30 years plan from 2022 to 2052) and also signed Lagos State Wealth Fund Bill and Lagos State Civil Bill

He also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Lagos State Government and Del York Group for Lagos Film City as well as the MoU between the State Government and Siemens Energy for Electronics Technician training with Siemens Energy.

Speaking on the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu said he believed the people of Lagos State will do the right thing in next year’s election by reelecting him.

He said: “Today is the day that INEC did an official campaign flag-off for governorship and House of Assembly elections. And there is no better time for me to do my official flag-off than at an economic summit like this where we are talking about our city, our people and Greater Lagos. What we are talking about is real; people can feel and see it.

“People can come and claim anything. Some candidates would go about and make a lot of noise. They don’t even know what governance is all about. We have done a lot and people can feel it. People know this is a government that works for them.

” It is not about us; it is really to create that enabling environment for them to do well. Lagos State has witnessed prosperity in the last three and half years even in the COVID environment and that is the trajectory in which we want to continue. So, tell the noisemakers that after the noise, there would be calm and Lagosians will truly understand what we are talking about.”

Speaking on why he deserved to be reelected, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “For me, there can never be any better campaign; there can never be an any better conversation and there can never be any better means of showing and showcasing what this government has done for the past three and half years.

“I want to tell all Lagosians that it is as clear as day and night. Of course, there are a lot of people on the bill. There are a lot of noisemakers on the bill. There are a lot of other people that cannot even know their right from the left on the bill.

“I know there are a lot of other people that are out and shouting. Let them shout but after the shouting, there would be calmness because indeed you Lagosians know the right thing to do. And you will do the right thing.”