By Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial District candidate Dr. Idiat Adebule has urged the people of Alimosho to vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming election.

They spoke during a mega rally at Igando-Ikotun Secretariat, Alimosho, on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, who earlier inaugurated some projects in the area before getting to the campaign ground, promised more developmental projects for Lagosians.

According to him, the campaign for his second term won’t stop his government from working and commissioning more projects.

He challenged Alimosho nicknamed “Tinubu’s Country” to rise its appellation.

“By February, we want massive votes for Tinubu because Alimosho is Tinubu’s Country. Is it not so,” the crowd responded that Alimosho is truly Tinubu’s Country

Sanwo-Olu introduced all APC candidates from Dr. Adebule to House of Representatives and Assembly candidates, urging the crowd to work for their victory.

According to her, a vote for Tinubu is a vote for Nigerian prosperity and great development.

She promised to rally other legislative members if elected to better the lives of Nigerians through human-oriented bills.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor also promised to place Lagos West Senatorial District and indeed Lagos State on a higher pedestal of excellence through legislative interventions.

According to her, women and youths will be empowered with sustainable vocational skills.

“I will prioritise programmes that would engender economic empowerment and upliftment of the people of Lagos West through professional and vocational training as well as new skills acquisition including infotech training to harness the enormous talents of our youths,” she said.