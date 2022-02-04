By Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will not be distracted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) offer to give him its governorship ticket for the 2023 general elections.

The party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement that the APC is still available to for the governor to recontest for another term, describing the PDP’s ticket as ‘worthless’.

Following speculations that the governor may not get a second term ticket to contest for a second term on the APC platform, the PDP reportedly offered to give him its ticket if he joins the party. But the APC reacted to the offer, urging the governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of ‘fulfilling his part of the social contract with Lagosians.’

“Our attention has been drawn to the offer of the PDP’s gubernatorial ticket to the governor of Lagos State in the next national elections. While the thought of offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passerby is laughable, the extent of the level of the comatose state of Lagos PDP shouldn’t be lost on all.

“The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to recontest for another term. His deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful execution of the all encompassing THEMES agenda has endeared him to Lagosians as a compassionate , committed and the right leader for a time like this.

“He has, without doubt, redirected our state to the path of progress and restored our pride of place as the leading light in the federation.

As the ruling party, we want to admonish the state governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of finishing strongly and fulfilling his part of the social contract with the good people of Lagos State.

“We wish to warn the PDP to desist from its tactics of perennial attempts to destabilise the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail and arms – twisting strategies for political advantage. While we sympathise with Lagos PDP over its several years of political misfortunes and misadventures, good wisdom dictates that it put its house in order to have a semblance of relevance.

“It’s pitiable that PDP could only think of fishing in the pool of capable talents in the APC while looking for people to offer it’s worthless tickets. This underscores the lack of attraction in the PDP and an admittance of its usual waterloo in the forthcoming elections.

“Governor Sanwo-olu, hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move which will be made known in due course to all and sundry,” Oladejo said.