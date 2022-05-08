From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Senate President and 2023 presidential Aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Abubakar Saraki has promised free medical services to Nigerians if elected president.

Saraki who was the President of the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and chaired the 8th National Assembly said free medical services will be easy for him to implement because he is a medical doctor by profession.

He was the Governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011.

Addressing Kaduna PDP delegates at State Secretariat of the party, the presidential hopeful added that if elected he will also revive moribund Textiles industries in Kaduna State.

He however, lamented that hunger has taken over the well-being of the citizens, and promised to ensure that poverty becomes a thing of the past.

“I am here to address our delegates in Kaduna State because without the blessings of Kaduna state nothing will happen. It is God that made so.

“In 2023 is not a time to vote any how person into power. We need a courageous man to lead Nigeria. I stood my ground as Senate President for things to work well.

“I am a medical doctor, and I will ensure free medical services to Nigerians.

“There is hunger in Nigeria. There is insecurity.

“I will make insecurity a thing of the past especially in the North west.

“We must unite the country because we are one. So vote me into power and I will revive all Textiles industries in Kaduna. We must provide employment to youths.

“This is the time you need a Nigerian who is respected across the world.

I am your own. I will fix Nigeria. Find the person who can unite Nigeria. I am that person”. Saraki said.

Earlier, the State party Chairman, Hassan Hyet said age is on Saraki’s side, and a silent achiever.

Hyet recalled how Saraki challenged the executive arm of government over excessive external borrowing.