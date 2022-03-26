By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The chairman of the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, Prof. Iyonwuese Hagher, says Bukola Saraki is an outstanding young man with an unusual capacity, vision, energy and resolve to steer Nigeria out its current economic, political and developmental woes.

Hagher said, the essence of the Bukala Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council’s visit to Yola, was to show PDP faithfuls in Nigerian and in Adamawa community, that he has the outstanding qualities that would make him the best foot forward for the PDP in its vision of salvaging Nigeria from its current economic and developmental challenges invented by the APC.

Iyonwuese Hagher made this remarks over the weekend while meeting with PDP stakeholders in Yola, Adamawa state.

Bukola Saraki, represented by the chairman of his Contact and Advocacy Council, Iyonwuese Hagher said, he is not in Yola to expouse on the credentials of the PDP or to criticise APC for its numerous failures because every Nigerian has seen it and we all feel the pains that the country is in now and Nigerians know that the change promise was a ruse.

Hagher said, “No one should talk to me about zoning because Atiku and I, were the ones who drafted the concept of zoning during the constitutional conference. Since then, all the zones in the country have produced a president except the north east, south east and north central, so when a meeting on zoning is called into deliberation, we know what to tell them.

“But Nigeria and the north, owe Adamawa a lot of thanks for retaining PDP in the state and for being a state that has become a shining light, giving every Nigerian hope of better things ahead with PDP in power.”

Outlining Bukola Saraki’s credentials, Hagher said, “Saraki has left a legacy as one of the most outstanding governors in the country, leading his state into an agricultural revolution that was never seen before in the history of this country.

“We also know the outstanding role Saraki played as the leader of the eight assembly. He is an eagle that is ready to lead Nigeria after he has learnt to fly under the wings of Atiku.”

Haghrr clarifies that, “Saraki is not in anyway Atiku’s rival, instead, he is an extension of the wisdom, character and intellect of Atiku.

“He is young, energetic and enterprising leader. He is part of the digital generation, he is the kind of leader that would transform Nigeria into a global player and leader, harnessing Nigeria’s potential for global significance.

“He has been tested and can be trusted, his time as both governor and Senate president testifies to that and with his background as a medical doctor, Nigeria would see remarkable transformation in every sector.”

Hagher explained further that, Saraki is the first governor in Nigeria to make a tenth of his cabinet women as a result of his gender sensitivity and right now he is the link between the north and the south and he is not ashamed of his diversity.”

The professor urged PDP faithfuls and all Nigerians who are hopeful of greater things to come, to give Bukola Saraki the opportunity to transform Nigeria into a modern and global leader. He further explained that as a party person, he has been a bridge builder and when PDP needed to close ranks, Saraki was the strong young man that PDP counted on to steer the reconciliation committee and that the current stability enjoyed in the party is a direct result of his work as the chairman of the PDP reconciliation committee, an effort which he said has built a sturdy platform under which the current peace and sense of direction of the party stems from heading into the 2023 elections.

While reacting to the visit of the Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Attahiru Shehu said, Nigeria has suffered enough and that it is now time for PDP to save Nigerians from its current duldrums.

Shehu said, the current campaigns run by various aspirants within the PDP are all done with a family spirit and all interests are being projected as efforts towards rescuing Nigeria. “It is not about Bukola, Atiku, Wike, Peter Obi, or the other aspirants, it is about the urgent need to rescue Nigeria as a country,” Shehu maintains.

The Adamawa state PDP stalwart said, “Nigeria’s burden is now on PDP’s shoulders because our country needs saving.”

Shehu laments that, “Under the APC government in Nigeria, it is now easier to kidnap 100 people and vanish without a trace than to steal a car.

“APC has made it ridiculously possible for billions to exchange hands exchanges hands as ransom payments between kidnappers and family members and it will happen without a trace but if your phone is missing the same institutions in our country can quickly traced it and apprehend the thief.

“If the situation we are in now in this country persist, even an hour of electricity will be a luxury we would not be able to afford soon.”

Shehu said, everyone in Nigeria knows the antecedents of Saraki and he is qualified in his own right to run for the president of the country and should be supported by all.

Shehu further explained that there is still no victory if one zone is selected over another but the overall task of rescuing Nigeria implodes.

He challenged all PDP faithfuls to keep their eyes on the prize of rescuing Nigeria which is of greater importance than all zonal claims or personal ambitions.

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, was led by Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, Ahmadu Musa. Other include, Fatima Binta Bello, Aliyu Maigari, Shaaba Lafiagi, Sherif Abdulahi, Hauwa Bukar, Abigail Malmo, Judith Bindi, Moses Aliyu and David Itopa.