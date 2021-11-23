From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, visited Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the Government House in Makurdi to kick start consultations for his Presidential ambition in 2023.

Saraki who was accompanied on the visit by former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, former National Chairman of the PDP, Kawu Baraje, Senator Suleiman Adokwe and Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, Chairman of Council, Saraki for President Campaigns also met with the State Working Committee members of the Peoples, Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking during the visit, the former Senate President applauded the Benue people especially PDP stakeholders for standing by the Governor Samuel Ortom led administration to succeed and survive the siege on the state under the APC led federal government.

The former Kwara State Governor who drew the attention of the people to the nation wide decamping of party loyalists from the APC into the PDP said the development was a pointer to the bad leadership of the APC even as he stated that if this continued, there would be no one left in the party before the 2023 elections.

“A party that cannot organize its affairs has no business leading this country. A party that has organized its affairs is ready in leading this country and that is the PDP,” he said.

Saraki who posited that the North Central Zone has worked so hard to keep this country together as one said, “this time, we must stand for our own because charity begins at home.”

He said he was in Benue to seek the advice and support of the Governor whom he opined had led the party at the zonal level creditably well.

Receiving the former Senate President and his entourage, Governor Ortom said Saraki is one of those Nigerians that have contributed to the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Ortom who noted that it was time to rescue the country from bottom, a position it was placed by the APC government, to the top, said Saraki deserves the sit because he has contributed immensely for the development of the Party.

“Saraki has contributed immensely to the growth of the PDP and the north central zone. He has muted his desire to contest the presidency come 2023. That’s why he is here. He has come and consulted with me after the north central zone stakeholders have endorsed him for the position.

“The APC promised to take Nigeria from top to bottom but we in the PDP must rescue Nigeria from bottom to top.

He said he will gladly support the candidature of the presidential hopeful to enable him salvage the country from the current mess.

On his part, State Chairman of the PDP in Benue, John Ngbede who was represented by his deputy, Isaac Mfo, maintained that the that the Presidential aspirant was in the right place as the party in the state is intact.

