From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has assured delegates and Chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Kebbi State chapter that if he emerges as the party Presidential candidate, he would resolve insecurity issues and unite Nigerians.

Saraki, the former Governor of Kwara state stated this while addressing members of PDP in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state capital as part of his nationwide consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary coming up on May 28,2022.

While addressing delegates, Saraki said: ” Nigeria today is in serious situation. We cannot just bring anybody to be President because the problems is too plenty. The work loads is enormous. We all known in 2015,Kebbi state and Northwest is not like this at all.

“We cannot afford another mistake this time around. For me, as you know, I have two homes. Ilorin Emirate and Kebbi state. This is my home and anything that affects Kebbi, affects me. So, I feel what you are going through, the insecurity here in Kebbi state.

” So, you need a President that is good, courageous and that can fight for you and bring security back to Kebbi state. You need a President that has the experience, who has been in the Legislative, executive and somebody that has the international respect. Because, you need international cooperation to fight insecurity and bring justice to our people.

” You need that kind of President that can unite Nigerians today. We need unity and I believe I am the kind of person that can do that. I am somebody that you know and I am not new to you. You are not new to me too.

“So, today, I see myself as part of Kebbi family and I will not stop until we have peace in Kebbi state and Northwest. I will not stop until our farmers can go back to their farms and continue producing. I will not stop until our youths get jobs. Let us look for the person that could do this work, that will fight for his people of Kebbi state, fight for Nigerians and unite Nigerians.

” I am telling you my dear delegates, we should elect the person you can meet at anytime, you can be part of his government. I believe that person is me. And in sha Allahu, if I get there, I will not forget you. I will not forget you because Kebbi state is my home. I want to appeal to all the delegates in Kebbi state, come 28th May,2022, you should votes for your own person, Abubakar Bukola Saraki”,.

In his remarks, National Chairman, Board of Trustee, PDP, Alhaji Kabiru Taminu Turaki assured Saraki that the Kebbi state delegates would votes for him because Ilorin Emirates and Kebbi are the same.

Alhaji Usman Bello Zuru, the Chairman of PDP, Kebbi state, in his remarks, also assured Saraki that Kebbi state delegates would votes for him enmass stressed that, base of historical relationship with Ilorin Emirate, that could not disappointment.