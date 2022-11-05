From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Toyin Amuzu, has called on Nigerians to save themselves from the socio-economic agonies inflicted on them by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting out the party in 2023.

Amuzu who noted that the living conditions in the country have continued to get worse, made this call while handling a borehole water project to the people of Elite Road community in Idi Aba area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

While lamenting the prevailing economic doldrums, insecurity and other challenges working against the nation, the House of Reps hopeful said that it is quite clear that the ruling party has no solution to the myriad of problems confronting the nation, hence, Nigerians should not hesitate to vote the party out office next year.

“The high cost of living especially as it concerns staple foods is quite worrisome and getting unbearable as people now find it hard to make ends meet”.

“It was quite unfortunate that despite their dismal performance, they have not seen any reason to ameliorate or cushion the effects of their failures, by supporting the suffering masses, even as prices of various goods continue to soar”, he pointed out.

Amuzu advised the people to note their friends and enemies, saying “we in the PDP are committed to a better society where the overall well-being of our people and the development of our communities are top priorities”.

According to him, “we are not deterred by their shenanigans to cling to power by disrupting our political party with fifth columnists, this water project is just another selfless support to help our people reduce their sufferings in their search for potable water”.

“No doubt, the PDP has great experience in governance and we have learnt our lessons. But today, they have destroyed our economy and a whole lot. Realities on the ground have proved that governance is not a child’s play and the PDP really tried during its reign, despite all their concocted lies, vile propaganda and deceits”, he added.

He, however, charged Nigerians to openly reject APC in the 2023 elections, if they want a vibrant change that would move them from hardship.