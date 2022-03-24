From Judex Okoro, Calabar

As the race for who takes over from the incumbent Governor Ben Ayade hots up, a Scottish born Engineer with specialty in Control System Engineering, Mkpang Coco Bassey has joined the Cross River State 2023 gubernatorial race in the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Coco Bassey, from the southern senatorial district, joined the race barely twenty-four hours after Senators Gershom Bassey also from southern senatorial zone and Sandy Onor from the central senatorial zone had picked expression of interest and governorship nomination forms at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

Declaring his ambition at the PDP Secretariat in Calabar on Thursday, Engineer Coco Bassey, who is also the President of the Calabar Efik Forum in the United Kingdom, said Cross River State needs leaders who keep promises and somebody who is aware of the challenges and prepared to face them.

He said: “Cross River State is blessed with huge potentials but needs the right leadership. We need leaders who can keep their promises. We also need leaders who are accessible and will not play politics with the future of our children.”

On his development agenda for the state, he said it would be built around Action, Hope, Empowerment, Altitude and Development (AHEAD), adding that his actions will ensure the unity of the state, he will rekindle hope in the people and create sustainable empowerment.

He also disclosed that he is not afraid of altitude hence is prepared to take the state to the height it is supposed to be and also develop all sectors of the state’s economy.

On his part, the chairman of the state PDP , Venatius Ikem, Esq, said the PDP is very straightforward and will not impose anyone on the electorate.

Ikem, who was represented by his deputy, Dennis Nkiri, said Mkpang Coco Bassey came at the right time and assured that all aspirants will participate in the process and advised the aspirant to embark on house-to-house campaign from Bakassi to Obanliku.