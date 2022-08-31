Ben Dunno, Warri

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has revealed that the first step the party would take in finding last solution to the problems plaguing the nation would be to remove incompetent public office holders who have outlived their usefulness at various level of crucial decision making in government.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the SDP Presidential Campaign Office in Warri, on Tuesday, Prince Adebayo, said the problem with the country had always being that of having wrong people holding strategic offices in the country, adding that this has not helped the nation in proffering the right solutions to its numerous challenges.

According to him; “When we come in, the first thing is to remove the people who are causing the problem because the problems in Nigeria are not external or natural and structural”.

“They are the problems of the government. Any country you point to, the government as a whole is the problem. This is because everything that you cry about and gnash your teeth or cry about, the government is making money out of it”.

“Whether it is insecurity, economic meltdown, though I can’t mention names of those responsible, I know the people in government are involved. So our agenda is to remove the thieves. If you look at all of us standing here, we are people with unquestionably character”.

He noted that; “We are clean people and so you need to give your votes to clean people. People who have been in government saw the opportunity to steal but didn’t steal”.

“Corruption is the father of insecurity, poverty, economic imbalance and inflation”.

“Look at Warri. Many cities in Europe and Asians survive on Warri alone. The entirety of the American economy which is the largest economy in the world, is not as rich as Warri and its environs”.

“The amount of gas available in this area is more than the US economy. We should natural as God planned it and being that we have the smartest people, be the richest country in the world”.

Speaking further; “Nigerians listen to it and give themselves a chance and allow the Social Democratic Party to come to power in Delta State and Nigeria, then we can go to bed and say that God has given us liberty”.

“This is where the money in the country is and if you don’t get it right in Delta, it is hard for the great of the country to get it right. All the noise they are making in the rest part of the country, it is Niger Delta money they are spending to make that noise”.

“When you see that anybody is taking money to Dubai, it is the money they took from Niger Delta. So if you want to stop the theft you stop it from here because it’s people from here, that are licking the resources. The money that will turn this place to Dubai is being stolen by the government you elected into office”.

Said he; “The liberation of Nigeria starts from here that was why when the white men came, they came here first. Because they are not stupid. they knew where the resources are”.

“This is the wealth of Africa. This place is supposed to be where people’s dream come true”.

Continuing; “There’s injustice everywhere. What of the injustice done to the youths, people look at you as if you are thugs in a country you were supposed to be born rich. what of the injustice done to retirees, Niger Delta people and their oil and teachers who are not paid salaries”.

“What we need to know is that any injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.

“SDP brings a government that lets Nigeria know that truth will give you justice and justice will give you peace. Once you have peace arising from justice and truth, even of the country has only one per cent of the wealth it has now, it will still be richer than America”.

“If the Nigerian government wants to stop 4.4billion dollars from being stolen this month, they can stop it now”.

“Let us come together and use this politics to liberate ourselves. People of Delta should live better than people of Qatar and UAE”, he stated.

Earlier in his speech, the SDP Delta Governorship candidate, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, noted that he was coming on a rescue mission to the state, as successive PDP governments had plunged the wealth, leaving the people in abject poverty.

He urged Deltans to come out enmass and vote to SDP inorder to liberate themselves from the present state of youths unemployment, poverty and the visible backwardness that had be bedeviled the state in the last 21 years of PDP misrule.

Others who spoke at the occasion include: the former Sport Minister, Comrade Solomom Dalung and the SDP national Chairman.