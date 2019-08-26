Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), said it has commenced moves to bring back party members who were disenchanted with the outcome of the 2019 general election, especially the legal battle between its presidential candidate, Donald Duke and another contender, Prof. Jerry Gana.

National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, while addressing newsmen recently in Abuja, argued that without crisis no political party can survive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the party’s Mobilisation and Reconciliation Committees are still at work and the party’s doors are open to those who believe in its ideology,

“Party is always about crisis. It is the ability of the Party to over crisis that counts. No party lives without crisis.

“Any party that has no crisis is a briefcase party. We are crisis managers. Sometimes you manufacture crisis to generate some presence around the political space. We are ready to accommodate each and everyone.

