From Okey Sampson, Umuahia and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Senate president and former secretary to the government of the federation (SSG), Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, said South East is the most qualified zone to produce the next president of the country in 2023.

Anyim stated this in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, home country of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, when he visited the governor to formally inform him of his intension to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Anyim told Ikpeazu he came to formally inform him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the state of his plans to run for the presidency in 2023, pointing out that South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next president based on equity and justice.

“I decided to make myself available to contest this presidential seat after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country.”

He called for support of Ikpeaze and PDP and pledged he would be a candidate and president that Nigeria would be proud of.

Ikpeazu assured Anyim of his support and the support of the party in the state, stressing that 2023 was indeed the turn of the South East.

He described Anyim as a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough to be the president of Nigeria.

“No other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than the Igbo as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.”

He said in the South East and, indeed, across the country today, “the credentials of Anyim stand very tall.”

Meanwhile, Anyim would, on Thursday, formally brief leaders and stakeholders of the South East over his presidential ambition.

In a letter personally signed by the former Senate president, which was sent to leaders and major stakeholders of the zone, Anyim said the meeting will hold on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Best Western Plus,Plot 607, Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu by 12noon.

He insisted the reintegration of the South East region in Nigeria will remain incomplete until the zone is entrusted with the responsibility and challenges of executive leadership of the country.

He said the meeting will afford the zone the opportunity to appraise the efforts so far made towards persuading other parts of the country to support the presidential bid of the zone in 2023.

“The Igbo nation has for a long time now sought full reintegration in Nigeria. By the grace of God, through our collective and individual hard work; and goodwill of other Nigerians, we have largely established ourselves in every part of the country.

“We also participate significantly in the development of virtually every other community in Nigeria. Nevertheless, it is commonly agreed that our reintegration and sense of belonging in Nigeria will remain incomplete until we, like other Nigerians, are entrusted with the responsibility and challenges of executive leadership of the country.

“In October last year, I declared my interest to contest for presidency in 2023 under the auspices of the PDP. I have since started consulting with various leaders and interests within the party and across the country. I now deem it appropriate to appraise you of efforts so far; and for us to exchange ideas on the strategies that we should deploy as we continue to persuade the rest of the country to agree with us,” he said.