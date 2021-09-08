From Fred Itua, Abuja
The North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) has decried the marginalisation of the South East and states of Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 1999 when the country returned to democratic rule.
Its chairman, Nghargbu K’tso and secretary, Aliyu Mustapha, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, lamented that since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999, the North Central and South East have not had a fair share of the political fortunes of the country.
They said the zones have not produced either president or vice president since 1999. The group specifically requested that the North Central be supported to produce president in 2023.
The group said a dataset it recently generated showed there was hardly a more politically excluded and disgruntled geopolitical zone in Nigeria like the North Central.
Majority of this territory natives today know our longtime sickness and the medication. It is either they apply the medication now for cure or remain in their sickness, suffer and die in it.
Fulani caliphate which sits in Sokoto is our longtime sickness as this territory natives in which fulani criminals from Guinea are traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over Hausa people Kanuris etc. of the north. Fulani criminals from Guinea used 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates to dominate northern natives politically, used northern natives to dominate southern natives politically and stole wealth of this territory natives, frustrated economic developments of this territory natives to make this territory natives poor and keep them under fulani rulership.
Fraudulent Electoral Structure of fulani caliphate called Nigeria said anyone who wants to be president must win 2/3 of the states which is 24 states. Because fulani criminals from Guinea used 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates to control the 19 states of the north. By so doing, decides who’s the president, governors, NASS members etc. and must implement policies of fulani caliphate. Policies of fulani caliphate which is to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership.
We this territory natives which owns the land have defeated 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates the way we defeated 1914 amalgamation of British bandits in 1960. We’re now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states.
Natives of the six geopolitical zones must establish interim governments of their sovereign states now with military, police etc. to defend territorial borders of their sovereign states, fix their lands and economies or remain in their longtime sickness, suffer in it and die in it. Only the Sword decides.