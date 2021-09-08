From Fred Itua, Abuja

The North Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM) has decried the marginalisation of the South East and states of Kogi, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since 1999 when the country returned to democratic rule.

Its chairman, Nghargbu K’tso and secretary, Aliyu Mustapha, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, lamented that since the beginning of the fourth republic in 1999, the North Central and South East have not had a fair share of the political fortunes of the country.

They said the zones have not produced either president or vice president since 1999. The group specifically requested that the North Central be supported to produce president in 2023.

The group said a dataset it recently generated showed there was hardly a more politically excluded and disgruntled geopolitical zone in Nigeria like the North Central.

