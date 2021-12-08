From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the South East geo-political zone would speak with one voice in its quest to produce the next president of the country.

President of its national youth wing, Damian Okafor, stated this in Abakaliki after he led members of the group to inspect projects executed by Governor David Umahi.

He noted that the era when Igbo politicians spoke with discordant tones in their aspiration to protect the political interest of the zone had gone.

He said the youths of the zone have noted with great delight the unity of purpose in the political utterances of Igbo leaders who have so far spoken on the 2023 Presidency, noting that this was the first time Igbo leaders were showing such oneness despite belonging to different political parties.

The Ohanaeze youth leader called on the governors to consider organising a zonal political summit to be attended by representatives of all political parties, serving governors, National Assembly members, religions leaders, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, market leaders and women and youths groups.

“The South East geo-political zone cannot afford to miss the opportunity of 2023. It is time to speak with one voice. I am happy that as we speak, Igbo leaders are united in their quest for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

“All our political leaders, both in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are also saying ‘give us 2023, it’s our turn.’ This shows that the South East is ready to speak with one voice irrespective of political differences to ensure equity and justice.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our governors, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and all leaders of the zone to consider organising a political summit for us to discuss how to go about reaching out to other zones concerning the presidency.

“This is not the time to sit down and be waiting; expecting political manna to fall from heaven. We must speak with one voice this time,” he said.

Okafor applauded Governor Umahi for the level of Infrastructure development in Ebonyi State.

He described his achievements as unprecedented and life changing and urged him not to relent in his good works in the state.

Some of the projects inspected by the group included the King David Umahi University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, International Cargo Airport, the Ecumenical Centre, the Shopping Mall and the Iyere Flyover in Edda Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state among other projects.

