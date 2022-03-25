Thousands of women across the South East trooped out on the streets of Umuahia, Abia State, for a solidarity walk in support of the Presidential bid of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who they promised to back to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The walk was tagged “One Million Women March for Yahaya Bello 2.”

The women, who are members of over 700 groups across key sectors, including Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, Nollywood, market women, as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, gathered under the umbrella of Women United for Yahaya Bello (WUYABEL).

They said Bello had demonstrated enough capacity in key areas of governance to make him the best for the job, adding that he was the only governor in Nigeria that had given women the right voice in governance.

They defied the scorching sun and walked through the streets singing solidarity songs, while some of them held placards with various inscriptions such as “If Yahaya Bello can do it in Kogi, he can do it for Nigeria”, “Yahaya Bello is our choice”, and Yahaya Bello, our hero”, among others.

Vice President, Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria (NIWAFON), South-East, Mrs. Josephine Orauno, who represented the Global President, Dr. Hannatu Adeeko, said women were more united now than ever to ensure they support the governor who had shown to others the real worth of women in governance.

“That Governor is Yahaya Adoza Bello. This is the reason we are gathered here to let him know that he has the strong support of South East women, and indeed, the women of Nigeria, to go for the higher assignment of presidency,” she maintained.

Ogechi Obilonu, popular Nollywood actress, who led other South East Nollywood female stars, including Phil Daniels, Amaka Offor, and Faith Ononiwu, said she had heard a lot about the Kogi Governor and urged women to support him in return for his belief in women.

Zonal Woman Leader, Abia Central, of the All Progressives Congress, Lolo Josephine Chukwu, agreed with all the speakers and urged Nigerian women to rally round him.