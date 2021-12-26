From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, has appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the South East geo-political zone to produce next president of the country in 2023.

Umahi assured that any Igbo man who mounts the presidency in 2023 will definitely fix the problems of the country in four years time and make the nation proud.

He said the Igbo people love the nation and want to be part of it’s development and transformation contrary to the opinion being expressed in some quarters that the Igbo people were hell-bent on breaking away from the country.

He explained that the Igbo people were only passionate about taking their fair share of the opportunities available in the country, and not leave the country.

Governor Umahi spoke at the weekend when he received the Kebbi State Governor ,Atiku Bagudu and his Jigawa state counterpart, Badaru Abubakar,who paid him a Christmas homage at his Umunaga Uburu country home.

He restated his love and believe for the unity and oneness of Nigeria, adding that he would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari because he is a detribalised leader.

He thanked the visiting APC Governors for taking good care of the South easterners residents in their states, noting that their actions have shown their love and believe in one Nigeria.

“I have been to Jigawa State ,and these Leaders you see here have continued to demonstrated that they love this Country.

“You go to Kano, you go to Jigawa, you see how our people are being treated, if you see what these people have done for this country, you would duff your cap for them.

“I believe in the unity of this Country, I believe in the oneness of this country and I have no apology for my love for Mr. President. When you go close to him, you will see a man that is detribalized.

“When I didn’t see the light in the Party I belonged, the party i was the stabilizer, the spirit of God started talking to me and I went back to my Father Mr. President, went back to my brothers and I said this is the time.

“This is the place that all Governors are equal, I want to thank them tonight, this relationship means well for this Country, this relationship is the relationship that supports Mr. President, and I will ask Nigerians, let us deemphasize party politics, it doesn’t do us any good.

“Ebonyi State is 100 percent APC and there is no going back, apart from my love for these two brothers, we have to reintegrate with the North for the unity of this country.”

“The Igbos are hard-working, try them for four years, Sir, we are not going anywhere, we are part of this Country and we have investments everywhere and we are very happy being Nigerians.”

The Governor of Jigawa State,Badaru Abubakar, thanked Governor Umahi and Ebonyians for the hospitality shown to them.

He eulogized Governor Umahi for the massive infrastructural transformation in Ebonyi State.

He said “it is with great pleasure for us to join you at the eve of Christmas for us to show our respect to our brother David Umahi.

“Umahi is a true brother in the Progressives, on our way, we saw numerous projects and I started asking whether he is getting extra allocation.

“This your son is an asset to this Nation. On behalf of the Progressive Governors and the APC Chairman who would have loved to be here but he missed his flight but he says his heart is with us, we thank you for the warm reception.

“We have seen your signature in every sphere, infrastructure, education and we want to say that the Progressive Governors are happy with you, so we wish you a merry Christmas as we see a shining star in Ebonyi.”