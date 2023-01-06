From Tony Osauzo

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akoko-Edo and former Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District at the 7th senate of the National Assembly (2011-2015), Dr. Domingo Obende, has called on all factions in the party to bury the hachet, unite and work towards the success of the party in forthcoming elections in the local government.

He made the call at a unity meeting he called to harmonize factions of APC in Akoko-Edo with a view to working as a team.

“Let the past belong to the past and let us chat a new way forward. Our reconciliation today is in the interest of our people and party. We should all know that there is no victor nor vanquished from the reconciliatory meeting as we are all winners, Akoko- Edo people are the winners and our party, the APC is the winner”.

“We owe it a responsibility to our people, our party and ourselves to

deliver all All Progressives Congress candidates in the forthcoming election, I am now appealing to all aggrieved members to set aside their differences in the interest of delivering all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

“This reconciliatory meeting has further affirmed that the APC in the local government is united and ready to deliver all candidates in the forthcoming election as substantial amount was equally raised to assist in the campaign operations that will eventually lead to our collective victory by special Grace of God and the power of the people of Akoko Edo,” Senator Obende said.

Similarly, Hon Paul Afagase who contested for the House of Representatives reiterated his commitment and that of his followers to put the primaries behind him and work towards delivering the party at all levels for APC and that his lawyers have been briefed to withdraw the pending appeal.

The meeting resolved that APC as a united one big family in Akoko-Edo has no reason not to deliver all its candidates in the 2023 elections. Leaders were enjoined to ensure they deliver their units, wards, and local government at large in line with the charge from the Presidential Campaign Council.

It was also agreed that the leadership should ensure meetings are called regularly and the need to inject more blood into the local government campaign council in the spirit of the achieved reconciliation.

In his closing remarks, Comrade Peter Akpatason thanked everybody present for embracing reconciliation as committed party men while promising to work with all and sundry without any preference or bias.

Among those who attended the meeting were Barr. Godson Hayioye Secretary Edo Notth Campaign Council, Arc. Daniel Obaro, Chief Taiwo Akerele, former Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki, Hon Anslem Agbabi, Edo North APC Senatorial Chairman, Hon Akin Agbaje, Chief Chris Dirisu, Barr. Chief Bisi Idaomi, Lady Adetutu Owolabi, Alhaji Usman Lamidi and Engineer Patrick Felix.