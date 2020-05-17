Judex Okoro, Calabar

This morning, the attention of our principal, Distinguished Sen. Prof Sandy Ojang Onor, the Senator representing Cross River Central senatorial district at the Upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly has disociated himslef from the 2023 governorship campaign poster.

Daily Sun checks revealed that at the wee hours of Sunday morning, May 17, 2020 campaign posters with PDP logo captioned “vote for Sen Onor for governorship 2023” flooded the metropolis, fuelling speculation that he is really getting set for Peregrino House in Calabar.

But in a swift reaction, the Director General of Caterpilar Political Movement and the spokesperson for the erudite professor of History and International Relations, Mr Joe Bissong, disowned the posters, saying that it is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements out to sow the seed of discord between him and the PDP family on hand and the Governor Ben Ayade on the other hand.

Caterpillar Movement Political Family and indeed Crossriverians were drawn to posters which were printed and pasted by mischief makers to the effect that our principal Sen. Prof. Sandy Onor is aspiring for the office of Governor come 2023.

According to him, “Prof Onor is barely a year old in office as a Senator and have absolutely nothing to do with the said-posters that emanated from alien quarters.

“The Senator is very concerned with delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Cross River Central who voted for him massively in the last general election and can not allow himself to be distracted by mischief makers who are engaged in premature 2023 permutations.

“For avoidance of doubt, the numerous supporter are solidly behind the efforts of the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prof. Ben Ayade, to develop our state. We will do everything within our powers to support the governor to a successful complete his projects and tenure,” he states.

Bisong advised those behind such act to desist from it and allow the visionary lawmaker to discharge the responsibilities entrusted to him by state and the National Assembly, adding that governorship ticket is a collective decision of the party and even coming up too early.

Attachments area