From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Coalitions for Sustainable Governance (SKCSG), has vowed to mobilise two million votes for Senator Danjuma Laah if any party decided to give him ticket for the southern Kaduna Senatorial seat.

The incumbent Senator lost at the primaries election to a former House of Reps member, Mr. Sunday Marshall Katung.

This was contained a statement signed by the group National Chairman, Danjuma Ezekiel Gankon and Secretary Ahmed Tijjanni.

According to them, Senator Laah loosing the PDP Senatorial ticket would definitely spell doom for the party and the progress of the Southern Kaduna region.

The group explained that the, “Southern Kaduna has been a home for the PDP and we have consistently supported and voted the party since 1999 and that was why the region could burst of rapid development.

“The gang up by the elites to deny Senator Laah the region’s ticket who have worked tirelessly to attract development more than any Senator sinced 1999 would affect the chances of PDP in 2023 general election.

“We have concluded arrangement to go to nooks and crannies of the region to conscientise our people and ganner tremendous support for him if he decides to joins any party.

The Southern Kaduna based group also said it has studied all the candidate, who have signified interest to contest in all the parties and discovered that only Senator Laah is a unifying factor and visionary leader that has the capacity to address the problems facing Southern Kaduna at the moment.

“Senator Laah has entrenched true democracy in our region, so, we can no longer afford to continue to endure failed leadership, while God has blessed our region with arable land and resources that if properly harnessed would have addressed the problem of dwindling economy; challenges of insecurity, food scarcity, unemployment, industrial growth and development.

“This is the time to speak out and mobilize voters to elect the right and focused leader with proven track records of performance in the area of governance who could resolve the complex problems confronting the country.

” It was resounding evidence that Senator Laah is not only competent , but also has vast knowledge about the economy and solutions to plethora of problems militating against the growth of our region over the years.” The statement said.

