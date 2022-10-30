From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara South senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim has promised people of his Constituency, effective and quality representation if elected.

Senator Rafiu made the promise when he spoke at the weekend during the Political Dialogue organized by the Igbomina Youth Assembly for all political parties candidates in Kwara South which held at the Igbomina House, Ganmo, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

He said as a former ranking member of the Senate, he has the required competence, skills, knowledge and experience to effectively represent the people of Kwara South senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

“If you elect me as your senator in 2023, I promise to offer you quality and effective representation. As I have done before, I will prioritize the development of our senatorial district and welfare and empowerment of my constituents.

“I assure you that I will deploy my experience and relationship with my distinguished colleagues and other political appointees from Kwara to attract development to Igbomina Land and other parts of our senatorial district. We will do more in the area of social protection, education, health, water and sanitation. We will also facilitate more federal employment opportunities for our graduates.

“I will also work towards improving the Ease of doing business in Kwara South to impact the lives of owners of MSMEs in the district. Additionally, we will ensure more inclusiveness in governance and legislative business going forward,” he said.

Speaking further, Senator Rafiu said if the PDP returns to power next year, the party would do more in addressing the needs of Kwara South in particular and the State as a whole. He added that the party had always given special consideration to the people of Igbomina Land.

“From Igbomina Land, our party has produced governor, deputy governor, House of Representatives members, and currently, our deputy governornishp candidate, Gbenga Makanjuola, is from Igbomina. The PDP is fully for Igbomina and we are ready to do more for you,” he stated.

Present at the Political Dialogue were Kwara South senatorial candidates of Accord Party, Labour Party and Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Also present were House of Representatives Candidates of the PDP for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero, Dare Bankole, for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun, Hassan Oyeleke and candidates of Accord, AA, LP and SDP for both HoR and state assembly.

Also in attendance were the PDP Deputy Governornship Candidate, Peter Gbenga Makanjuola who delivered good will messages during the programme, PDP Kwara South Senatorial Chairman, Comrade Bisi Fakayode and other party elders and supporters from across political parties.