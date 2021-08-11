From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC – Kogi West) has said Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello remains the best presidential hopeful that can turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and make it one of the strongest economies in the world.

The Kogi senator described the Kogi governor as a youthful governor with so much energy, intellectual capacity and administrative acumen with an enviable record, adding that he has what it takes to take the country to enviable heights.

Appealing to Nigerians that they consider the presidential aspiration of Governor Bello, Senator Adeyemi said if given a chance the governor will consolidate the achievements of the Buhari administration.

The three-term senator, while fielding questions yesterday from reporters after an empowerment programme he set up for 1,000 pregnant women in his constituency, described Governor Bello as ‘a just detribalised leader who allows the fear of God to guide him in all he does.’

According to the high ranking senator, the state before the Bello administration was characterised by nepotism, tribalism and lopsided appointments; and that since he took office he has made fairness equity and justice his watchword.

The senator, who expressed displeasure over the mortality rate especially among the poor, said that in a bid to stop maternal deaths, he had decided to pay the antenatal and postnatal bills, including surgery, drugs and other medical supports of select pregnant women.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the Primary Health Care Centre in Lokoja, Senator Adeyemi said that the intervention in the health care of pregnant women was an effort to complement what Governor Bello is doing in the state

He explained that the health insurance scheme will cover the expenses of the pregnant women from conception, through antenatal, point of delivery and beyond.

He also called on pregnant women across the seven local government areas of Kogi West to come out and register for the scheme for access to free antenatal and free drugs for a period of nine months.

Senator Adeyemi pointed out that the next health care insurance scheme would be launched for the aged from age 70, noting that he was motivated by the fact the state government had established the Kogi Primary Health Insurance Programme

The senator added that by October he will revive school bursaries for the students of higher institutions in Kogi West.

Senator Adeyemi made an appeal to aggrieved party members who felt slighted during just concluded congresses in the state, calling for forgiveness and urging all members to unite to make the ruling party formidable.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.