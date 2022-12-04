From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Ubah Nation Media Center, brainchild of the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah on Saturday organized a workshop in Nnewi where over 120 social media influencers had a refresher course.

The programme put together by the Special Adviser to Senator Ubah on Media and Strategic Communication, Mr Kamen Ogbonna had media experts from public sectors and academics including Dr Justin Nwankwo, Mr Ebuka Onyekwelu and Tony Ezeimo.

Addressing the participants, Senator Ubah said that the media structure was being groomed as a veritable platform to help in information dissemination.

He urged the participants to work harder to improve on their use of the social media to propagate his agenda anchored on quality representation and welfare of the constituents.

Senator Ubah who rewarded about twelve WhatsaPP handlers with cash and material gifts for hardwork also told them to cover lapses in Twitter and Instagram which he said were very much needed to disseminate information on the activities of the distinguished Senator and his campaign team.

“We should be able to use Twitter and Instagram to propagate our agenda. We must have a Twitter group so that we will not be lacking. We will be reporting our activities. Our presence is felt in every ward of the senatorial district. We are rich in content and these things should be reported, ” he told the participants.

He said that all his efforts and political move at any point in time was not about himself but for the interest of the suffering masses. He declared that his greatest preoccupation remained to ensure adequate democracy dividends for his people, adding that he always felt satisfied when he attended to the welfare of his constituents.

The first resource person to speak on the theme of the seminar: Social Media Influencing as a veritable career option, Dr Nwankwo told the participants that social media had come to stay. He described it as a new way of interacting.

He noted that social media had in modern times helped people to express their opinions.

Dr Nwankwo, a senior lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko also told them that social media would enable the influencers to create and share ideas without being censored as done in the traditional media.

He cited business promotion, political propaganda, connection, social reintegration, entertainment, among others as some of the benefits of the social or new media.

“Social media reach large audience. But its disadvantages include cyber bullying, hacking and as a medium to spread fake news. Don’t spread fake news. Always verify information with relevant authorities before dissemination,” he said.

On his part, Mr Onyekwelu spoke on issues about reporting elections. He told the participants to always report from the field and to report the truth.

He said it was the duty of the social media influencers to educate the electorate on the proper way to vote and how to protect their votes.

“You should watch your conduct. You shouldn’t tell lies to favour any politician including your principal. You have to report any development to the situation room. Be ready to present your evidence and that’s why you should record your clients, ” he told them.

Mr Ogbonna who organized the event said the import was to train Senator Ubah’s media team and to develop young mids to enable them open their horizons as social media is the in-thing now.

“There’s need for them to develop their potential and exploit the opportunity offered by the social media preparatory to 2023 election.

“Senator Ubah has army of progressive minds who are the lovers of the Senator. They are ready to champion anything Ifeanyi Ubah. You can’t take it away from them. It’s not about money. It’s about the love they have for the distinguished Senator who had touched many lives positively in the senatorial district and beyond, ” Ogbonna concluded.

Each of the participants went home with various kinds of gifts at the end of the programme.