From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The South East Renaissance Assembly (SERA) has charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to explore consensus in the choice of its presidential candidate.

SERA, a group of eminent South East politicians, has been in the forefront in the campaign for a South Easterner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023, in the interest of equity and fair play.

The National Coordinator of the group, Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, in a statement, on Friday, in Abuja, that consensus is the best option in choosing the ruling party presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

He noted that, apart from being cost effective for aspirants, it will reduce rancor and acrimony usually associated with primaries, and enhance the cohesion of the party in the run-up to the next general elections.

Gbazueagu expressed support for the position of APC presidential aspirants from the South East calling on the party to choose one of them as its consensus candidate.

According to him ” it ( consensus)is cost effective for aspirants; reduces rancour and acrimony associated with party primaries and is substantially inclusive. Indirect primary will amount to cash and carry and generate bitterness.

“Direct primary will expose the party to avoidable litigation and it has huge financial implications.

” The South East Renaissance Assembly stands on the position of South East presidential aspirants that the party should choose any of them as a candidate of the party based on the spirit of consensus.”

