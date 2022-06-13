Socio–Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has challenged presidential candidates to publish details of their assets and liabilities, and publicly commit to rejecting vote buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

In the open letter dated June 11 and signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said while there was no constitutional requirement for presidential candidates to publish their assets and liabilities before elections, doing so would show that they can stand up for transparency in assets declaration by public officers if elected.

Candidates the letter addresses include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Republic (PDP), Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi, Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Umeadi, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Young Progressive Party (YPP),Omoyele Sowore, Africa Action Congress (AAC), Kola Abiola of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) among others.

Th letter read in part: “The public office is a public trust. As such, the voters deserve to hear from presidential candidates regarding what they will do about issues of public interest, particularly with respect to integrity, selflessness, openness, accountability, human rights, and the rule of law if elected. As you and your parties prepare for presidential election campaigns, we hope that you will seize the opportunity to show your commitment to addressing these fundamental issues of public interest by immediately publishing details of your assets and rejecting vote buying, intimidation and harassment.

“Publicly committing to these issues will also show the voters that if elected you would act solely to protect the public interest; and avoid placing yourself under any obligation to people or organisations that might try inappropriately to influence you in the discharge of your constitutional duties. It would also show that you would be accountable to the public for your actions and submit yourself to the scrutiny necessary to ensure this.

“Your public commitment to these issues will also demonstrate to the voters that if elected you would act and take decisions in an open and transparent manner, and that you would not withhold information from the public unless there are clear and lawful reasons for so doing. Now is the time to show the voters that it will be no business as usual, and to make a public commitment on issues that if addressed would strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption and human rights records, and improve access of Nigerians to public goods and services.”

