From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Kashim Shettima has dismissed the projections of Thisday Newspapers, which picked Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as the likely candidate to win the 2023 presidential elections.

Shettima spoke in Kano.Tuesday, insisting that their presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a front runner in the contest and would dust his rivals on the election day.

Shettima accused Thisday Newspapers and their Editorial Board of uncontrollable

bias, regretting that,””The trouble with deliberate bias is that it cannot be erased by sound education”.