From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The Vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Kashim Shettima has dismissed the projections of Thisday Newspapers, which picked Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as the likely candidate to win the 2023 presidential elections.
Shettima spoke in Kano.Tuesday, insisting that their presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a front runner in the contest and would dust his rivals on the election day.
Shettima accused Thisday Newspapers and their Editorial Board of uncontrollable
bias, regretting that,””The trouble with deliberate bias is that it cannot be erased by sound education”.
He stressed that,” Thisday Newspapers or any other organisation, they are entitled to their own opinion. But elections are not conducted on twitter, on Facebook or on Instagram but on the nooks and crannies of rural Nigeria and in urban centres.
Shettima explained that’,” They are indifferent to the permutations of those political charlatans who know next to nothing about the political geography of Nigeria.”
“We are not bothered, we are not perturbed. We have a date with destiny. We aregoing to win this election by the grace of God.”;he stated.
While in the state, the vice presidential candidate inspected a number of projects by the Ganduje administration and visited a few elders, notably Tanko Yakasai, Musa Gwadade and the business mogul, Aminu Dantata.
During the reception of his guests, Dantata shocked his audience when he declared that he no longer enjoyed life, adding that he hoped to depart this world in good faith.
He stated that many of his age mates are no longer alive, noting that he could hardly call out 10 of his mates and friends across the states of Nigeria who are still alive.
“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.
“I hope I did not offend anyone in life, If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me, if anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.
“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren.”
While appreciating the visit, Dantata prayed for Nigeria and Nigerians to witness everlasting peace and harmony.
Leave a Reply