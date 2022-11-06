Mr Chukwumogor Chris, the Convener, National Unity Carnival, has advised politicians to shun campaign of disunity and hatred in their electioneering campaigns.

Chris gave the advice on Saturday at the National Unity Carnival in Abuja.

He said that the carnival was to strengthen the unity of Nigeria and peaceful co-existence as the country prepared for the 2023 general elections.

“We felt it becomes necessary now, going by what we are hearing every now and there, especially the politicians, they are not helping matters.

“The information they are giving us is like among political elites there are so much division and hatred and we say we the ordinary citizens of Nigeria cannot continue to be like our leaders.

“We want to see a change. So, the right thing to do is for us to come together and reassure ourselves that we are together, we are one Nigeria.

“We have the same challenges, be it security and economic challenges, and we must rise up to tackle these challenges.

“That’s why we bring people together to sensitise them on the unity because we need that unity to move Nigeria to the next level,” Chris said.

Dr Uyim Akpabio of the Institute for Ethics and Professional Studies, urged Nigerian leaders to stick to the principle of freedom, equity and justice.

According to her, this can be achieved when a leader is competent, credible, passionate and has fear of God while leading his people.

On his part, Prof. Chris Nwokobia, expressed belief that the country was redeemable in spite of its challenges.

He urged Nigerian youths to shun religious and tribal sentiments, and remain united in order to move the country to the next level. (NAN)