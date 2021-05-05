National Missioner of As-Abul Janat Islamic Group, Sheikh Muritadoh Alawiye, has urged people of South West geopolitical zone to shun hatred for each other and any other negative things that will affect chance of the region in producing next president of the country.

This was the main message at the special Ramadan lecture and prayer organised by the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Alawiye who canvassed support, said the former Lagos State Governor has been working tirelessly for the development and liberation of the region, and needed to be supported by all.

Director-general of the organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, said the prayer session was also held for the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, because of his compassionate nature.

Suleiman said that many who knew and appreciated the good things Tinubu had done in Lagos wanted him to replicate the same at the national level.

“We need someone like him to rule this country, he hºas done it in Lagos, that is why we are praying for him; let God give him the chance to come and rule this country. He has feeling for human being,” he said.

Suleiman said that there was the need to maintain peace and unity as the way to progress in the country

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissoner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said that the prayers for peace and security in the country were very important.

Elegushi said that it was also imperative for Muslim faithful to pray for a good leader ahead of the 2023 election.

”Really, we are praying for security, for peace but at the same time, we must pray for us to have a good leader as the president of this country.

”That is why we are using this medium to drum support that come 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as the president of this country,” he said.

Elegushi, who said that peace and love must be allowed to reign, also cautioned those calling for the disintegration of the Nigerian nation.