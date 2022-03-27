By Christy Anyanwu

Chief Abimbola Aboderin likes politicians who are growing up due to his father, Olola Moyosore Aboderin’s closeness with politicians like the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, Chief Adegoke Adelabu, amongothers. But his meeting with MKO Abiola tilted more his interest in Nigerian politics.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, Chief Aboderin spoke about his dream for Nigeria in 2023, his book entitled: “Democracy and the untold story of June 12,” his foray into politics and dynamics of Nigerian politics.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Tell us the motivation behind the book, ‘Democracy and the untold story of June 12’?

History is very important and the past embraces the future. The book is all about what really happened during June 12. I was with the late Chief Lamidi Adedibu and MKO Abiola’s lawyer, Prince Bola Ajibola. The late MKO Abiola was a very good friend of mine, I met him through my father, the late Moyosore Aboderin, who happened to be a quiet, but strong politician. Someone must have advised Abiola to seek my father’s assistance as a politician. That was how both of us became friends after my father’s introduction. I began to see Abiola regularly because we were engaged in defence business.

How did your passion for politics start?

By 1992, I had already tried my hands in politics with the strong man of Ibadan politics, Adedibu. I began to support Abiola’s presidential ambition on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP). Abiola was a very wealthy man. He would have made a great difference if he succeeded in presiding over Nigeria. He won the June 12 election which was the best election ever held in Nigeria. He won the election even in Bashir Othman Tofa’s village. He was the most popular presidential candidate in Nigeria. He only had a slight problem with the SDP primary where the delegates had to vote for who will emerge as the party standard bearer. He told me in confidence that his major problem was winning the primary. We began to campaign for him. As a son of a political chieftain and also a politician, I threw all my weight behind Abiola. We were able to raise money for Abiola. We raised about N300 million. Myself, Adedibu and Abiola’s lawyer, we were the main people that got the fund raising rolling. That money was in my custody for over 24 hours. If I was a bad guy, I would have taken some, but I am a man of honour and I love this country. I never needed any money from him because I was wealthy and I came from a wealthy background. I was just working with him to ensure he won the election which he did. I saw Abiola as a man who cares for Nigeria, he knew that Nigerians are suffering, he told us that he’s contesting to stop the sufferings of Nigerians. We were so sure Nigeria will move forward after winning the election. Until the election was annulled. At that time, Baba Adedibu sent some traditional warriors from Ibadan to Abiola’s house to guard his house for security purposes. Until one day, we didn’t see him again not knowing that he has been hijacked by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). Like I said in my former interviews, if NADECO would have been patient enough, Abiola would have become president. Our own plan was for Abiola to get out of Nigeria so that he can declare himself president outside the country. Then one day, I was heading to my office at Eric Moore Street, Surulere. Suddenly, I saw Abiola in an open roof car in a convoy and people were screaming his name MKO, MKO, that was when I knew he’s back to the country. That was the mistake he made. After his declaration as the president of Nigeria, he was arrested. You cannot declare yourself a king in the den of a lion. I knew the late military head of state, Sani Abacha, for a long time. He has been hungry for power. I knew he was never going to hand over power to Abiola. People thought the annulment was tribally motivated, but that is not true because the former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, was not tribalistic. Babangida meant well, but some military boys do not want Abiola. That was the best election in the history of Nigeria, the election was fair. Nigeria must cooperate with June 12, they should forget tribalism, religious differences, ethnicity, let us now work for Nigeria.

Why did you point finger at NADECO over Abiola’s case?

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

They did not handle the matter diplomatically. They supported Abiola to declare himself president in Nigeria despite knowing that Abacha was ready to kill for power. Immediately after the declaration in Epetedo, Abiola was declared wanted by the government. He was subsequently arrested and put to jail. A lot of June 12 activists were hounded and imprisoned while many of them fled the country to avoid Abacha’s brutality. NADECO members tried their best, but with patience, it could have been better.

At what point did you go into full time politics and also contesting an election?

I am passionate about good governance in Nigeria. My father, while I was studying in the US visited me and said I should come home to join the Senate. I have been engaged in political campaigns when I contested for the Senate. The cost is very high. Everybody demands money from you. The language people understand during campaigns is money, money and money. I had about nine local governments to cover during my campaign. Everybody wants some cash from you. After every ward meeting, you must feed and settle people in financial terms. I don’t have any country than Nigeria, Nigeria is a very blessed country. I am not new in politics. I have contested for the Senate before in Oyo State. Ibadan people voted for me, but at the end of the day, they changed the figures. I won the senatorial election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission declared my opponent, Abiola Ajimobi, as the winner. I was not angry, I would have gone to court, but I allowed it go. Ajimobi later served as the governor of Oyo State before his death. I went again on All Progressives Congress platform, we were at the primary at the stadium, suddenly they put the light off and it was rigged again.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

What is your take on political aspirants in Nigeria?

I want people to make money first before delving into politics to avoid stealing from public funds. Politics and governance should not be means of livelihood. It should not be money-making venture. I want politicians to emulate MKO Abiola and the type of politics played in western world where nobody has the opportunity to steal from the government coffer. MKO would have been a great president because he had support from all over the world. The economy would have been better than it is today. Food would have been cheaper. He was already spending his own money to solve Nigeria’s problem. He had great plans for Nigeria. I advocate that the system and structure in Nigeria must be designed to prevent officials from embezzling public resources meant for the development of the country. For me, campaigning for elections in Nigeria is exorbitant. Politicians spend a lot of money on diverse groups of people such as party faithful, women, youth, ward members, church, students etc. This high cost of electoral campaigns gives rise to public fund pilfering when people eventually win elections and occupy public office. Nobody will spend millions of naira buying votes and will not want to recoup the investment after wining election. The cost of campaigning is too high in Nigeria.

Let’s talk about vision to rescue Nigeria again, coming from the issue of June 12?

I have rescued Nigeria in the past with my own money. We are in trouble, we have to rescue Nigeria. From security, to health, to defence. Nigeria has to be rescued from the grassroots. In management, we have to put priority to everything. Nigeria, first, is a great nation, but we are competing against one another, everybody wants to be rich. We must put priority to everything. God has given us everything. We can look at the area of health.

I have been to so many hospitals, our people are dying everywhere and our leaders are feeding fat. Look at the areas of defence, I introduced the best guns to the Nigeria police, which has been able to help them in fighting these terrorists now. You must analyse what the Armed Forces have. Look at education, things are not moving well in that sector, students are buying examination papers and results. Parents care no more for their kids. We need to call the stakeholders together to know what exactly is the problem. I have been around in most of the roads to save the country after my studies in banking and finance in California, USA. Over there, they used to call me African prince. As a leader, you get to be strong. You can’t call yourself a leader without any power. I took Abubakar Rimi to America in 198I to better the country, I brought the best entertainment show in the world to Nigeria – Sunsplash. I used my connection to borrow money from the World Bank, Paris Club at age 31. I met with the German Minister of Foreign Affairs and informed him of my interest in helping my country, I also informed my friend, Ibrahim Alfa, the Chief of Air staff in Nigeria in his office, of my interest in helping Nigeria that was when Chief SP Chu Okongwu was the finance minister.

What do you think the government should do to assist Nigerian youths?

It’s so sad that leaders have messed things up for the younger ones. Everybody’s ambition is to make money. They can kill to make money. It’s so sad. My advice is love your God. I’m also a pastor, I preach in Computer Village, I’m an evangelist just to tell people about their creator. Our leaders don’t have plans for the youths. In America, their plan for youths, they create jobs for them. Most youths in this country are jobless and it’s very sad. Look at 419 and Yahoo guys.

Your dream for 2023?

I pray that people will take it seriously. There should be no more money politics. Our people should say No to money politics in 2023. Like during June 12, people voted according to their mind not because of money. These days, it is money and money. We should vote for people that can do something for our country.