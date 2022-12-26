From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi West at the National Assembly is to distribute over 100 vehicles in support of the campaigns of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima

The vehicles which have been branded in the colour of the APC and the pictures of Tinubu and Shettima embossed on them are to be distributed to party members in the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

The three term Senator said the vehicles will be shared before the end of the week to committed party members for ‘intensed back to back campaigns’ that will cut across all the nooks and crannies of all the local government areas and wards in his constituency

Aside from this Senator Adeyemi has also concluded plans to embark on another comprehensive empowerment programmes that will gulp over ₦250 million for members of his constituency which will spread into three phases all within this week .

Speaking with our correspondent, Senator Adeyemi said some road projects constructed and facilitated by him which cuts across 16 communities in his constituency will also be inaugurated while over 200 Solar Panel lights will be distributed to 95 communities in his constituency

He also added that some medical items will be shared to some hospitals and health centres in the areas while about 40 Sport Utility vehicles will be given to some party leaders and supporters as their Christmas and new year gifts

Senator Adeyemi while urging all the electorate to come out enmass to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu and all the candidates of the APC in the forthcoming election said Tinubu/ Shettima presidency will bring stability and prosperity to Nigeria.