The National Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum, (SMBLF) Chief Edwin Clark played host to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Prof George A Obiozor at his Asokoro residence, Abuja on Saturday, April 17,2021.

The discussion was centred on the solution to the various problems afflicting the country.

Professor Obiozor in his speech lamented the rising cases of insecurity in the country. He stated that the South East which was rated the safest zone in the country has in recent times recorded incidents of sophisticated terrorism.

A statement from the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Worldwide Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia said the Ohanaeze leader solicited the support of Chief Clark and other ethnic nationalities for an Igbo man to preside over Nigeria in 2023. Obiozor added that injustice to the South East has enormous ripple effects, not just on the South East but the entire country.

“As it stands, Nigeria as a country is in serious agony and pains.” Obiozor said, adding that the time has come for “the restoration of the dignity of man and national healing. We should start doing something to address the problem. I therefore, urge the federal government to conspicuously impress the values of justice, equity and fairness so that Nigeria will face clear ease of unity”.

In his response, Chief Cark stated that the successor to President Buhari should come from the South East of Nigeria. This is in line with equity and natural justice. He acknowledged that the Igbo have been alienated from the seat of federal power for so long. Clark warned that no Igbo speaking person from Delta and Rivers should aspire for the post of President in 2023.

Clark emphatically described as abominable and condemnable if any Igbo speaking person from Delta and Rivers States aspires for the exalted position because such a person speaks Igbo. The elderstatesman added ” I don’t belong to any political party, but I speak my mind.

“We are supporting the South East region for justice and fairness. He stressed that anybody from Midwest, Oshimili South and North, Aniocha South and North, Ika, Agbor or Ukwani, that says “I am ready to be the President of Nigeria because I speak Igbo” is punishable because it is abominable when you do something that people don’t like.

” I have said it, all the Igbos in Anioma, Rivers, in Delta, where ever they are, this is the time for Igbo of the South East to become a President.”

He reminded the audience that, “we have identical problems, when we went to the 2014 National Conference, we said that the South East has five states, and that they should be given additional state so that every zone will have the same number of states like in other zones and that will help to stablize Nigeria.

Others in the joint discussion include Sen. Ben Obi, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, Chief Goddy Uwazulike, Dr. Ashedu, Hon Mrs Beatrice Eze, Amb. Eddy Onuoha, Chief Nze Ozichukwu, Paddy Njoku, Prince Iga Igariwey, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Chief Guy Ikeokwu, Chief Dubem Onyia, Prof ABC Nwosu, Chief Allawe Brodrick, Arc. Obong Victor Attah, Dickson Sofia, Stella Udeogu, Bassey Henshaw, Chief Brodrick Bozimo, Mac Emakpore, Ambassador Godknows Igale among others.