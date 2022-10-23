From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Grand Alliance party (APGA) will emerge victorious in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

Governor Soludo said this when a campaign delegation of APGA faithful and their Governorship candidates from Enugu and Ebonyi States paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia.

The delegation from Enugu State comprises the APGA Governorship candidate, Frank Nweke (Junior); the APGA Deputy Governorship candidate, Dr Edith Ugwuanyi; the APGA Senatorial candidate, Chief Casmir Ugwuishi; Mr Ndubuisi Onyia; Mr Nonso Nnamani; Mr Francis Onyemenam and Ms Uche Ezeugwu.

Others from Ebonyi State are the APGA Governorship candidate, Prof Benard Odoh; his deputy, Dr Nkata Chukwu; APGA Senatorial candidate, Sen. Onwe Emmanuel; APGA Senatorial candidate, Ebonyi Central, Charles Otu; Boniface Ogbu and Amaechi Nwenewo.

According to the Governor, APGA is one big family.

“When I look at you all, I’m looking at a team. We must forge together to begin the journey to get this country to work.

“It is time for true progressives to come together to move this party forward.

“As flag bearers of this party, you must understand APGA is more than a political party. It is a movement that I believe in.

“My purpose at this moment is to fix our land. I started from the International scene to Abuja and now, I am at Awka. I am on a journey towards retirement.

“Our individualism is our greatest strength but also our greatest weakness. We want to succeed alone but we forget about collective power on which our founding fathers thrived on.

“APGA is the address of Ndigbo. We need to organize ourselves and bargain for others.

“There are governing alliances and where these votes are! We must organize and bargain in a more serious manner for people to take us seriously.

“There are basic infrastructures that give you electoral victory. You look at the demographics of those voters, what drives them to vote.

“I am hoping and believing that after the election post-march, Ndigbo will start having serious conversations.

“Alliance is the politics played in the first and second republic.

“I feel very passionate because I am talking to members of my family. We must turn our anger positively and have a long term view of this matter.

“Our people must go back to the drawing board. Zik and his team understood our society and we must instil the new Zikism.

“We have lots of work. I must encourage you strongly that we must work and understand the power of organization.

“We must change the system to become an economic powerhouse and nations will find and come to us,” Governor Soludo concluded.

Prof Oddo, while speaking earlier said, he had been anticipating this kind of opportunity to meet with the Governor. He further said the motto of the party is hinged on Onye aghana nwanne ya. Meaning, “We are the same family.”

He reminded Governor Soludo that when he was competing, he talked about regional geo-political economy. He said that the people were tired of PDP and APC politics.

Prof Oddo disclosed that in Ebonyi and Enugu, APGA billboards, posters and vehicles were being destroyed.

He indulged Soludo to make a speech as APGA Governor in regards to that in a joint conference.

Frank Nweke added that he was paying his respect to Governor Soludo on the great work and his focus on security and road infrastructure.

He said he was delighted because he knew Soludo and had worked with him.

He recalled the amount of work Soludo did nationally as Chief Economic Adviser which drove the transformative agenda under president Obasanjo.

He noted that because of Prof Soludo’s efforts, President Obasanjo did not hesitate to nominate him as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor where he transformed the banking sector.

He also recalled how he and Soludo had the opportunity to serve with President Obasanjo, whom he described as a statesman, a lover of Nigeria, the most detribalized Nigerian.

What mattered, according to Frank Nweke, was the capacity and competence of each of the individuals appointed.

“From the depth of my soul, I want to assure you that I have imbibed the spirit of Onye aghana nwanne that’s why I’m in APGA,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alex Obiogbolu, amongst others attended the event.