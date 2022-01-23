From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has advised politicians seeking elective positions in 2023 to take steps that would soothe the pains and burdens of Nigerians.

Archbishop Kaigama told office seeking politicians that millions of Nigerians have been traumatized needlessly because of the two years of COVID-19 pandemic that have taken toll on Nigerians, in addition to rising insecurity, unemployment and poor economic indices.

Archbishop Kaigama in a homily delivered on Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, Maitama, Abuja, said, “as individuals and government, we must do all we can to soothe the pains and burdens of Nigerians.

“Researchers have discovered that people who give with joy have lower bodywide inflammation (instigator of heart disease, diabetes, depression, etc) than those who aren’t generous.”

He suggested that those strongly desiring to be President or Governors and Senators in 2023 must urgently make their own divine manifesto, stressing that two years of pandemic have taken their toll on Nigerians, and insecurity, poverty, hunger, have traumatized people needlessly.

He thus advised Christians, particularly Catholics, to continue to sacrifice time, energy, and resources as they have done over the years without counting the cost for the Church and for the poor and suffering.