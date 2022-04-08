From Magnus Eze and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A group of leading politicians, on the platform of South East Renaissance Assembly (SERA), yesterday, vowed to continue the push for the emergence of a Nigeria president from the zone in 2023.

The group, which declared its mandate was to reawaken the consciousness of the Igbo to the present challenges in Nigeria, also said it would support anybody from the zone with character and integrity for the presidency.

National Coordinator of the group, Gbazueagu Gbazueagu, who addressed a world press conference in Enugu, said they were poised to reaching out to people of other regions to ensure the South East took its turn in producing the next president.

Gbazueagu said the group believed the consensus arrangement being contemplated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in determining its presidential ticket would favour the South East.

Flanked by the Deputy National Coordinator of SERA, Chris Adighije, and other members, including former speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, Anthony Agbo, Emma Anosike and Julius Ucha, Gbazueagu harped on the need for the Igbo to rediscover themselves.

He said the group was committed to ensuring the South East secured its fair share of national benefits, “whether in business or politics, but especially in politics, knowing that politics will always be a major influencer in business success.

“Most of the members of SERA happen to have joined mainly from APC which strongly believes in zoning of the presidency and have, indeed, zoned its presidential ticket to the South. To date, no member of the APC from the North West or North East has declared interest to contest the presidency in 2023.

“Unfortunately, all the other parties have not been able to make up their minds about this important factor which is a necessary ingredient for holding this country together. The 1999 Constitution also recognises the principles of freedom, equity and justice as fundamental for consolidating the unity of our country.”

Aware that the destiny of Ndigbo lies with the choice they make, Gbazueagu said their role was to guide, protect and promote the collective interest of the Igbo

He lamented the seeming lack of leadership among the Igbo, stating that if Igbo would survive, they must rediscover their sense of unity and collectivism.

The group extended hand of friendship to other Nigerian nationalities of different political interests and persuasions, assuring that they will always honour their commitment and obligation in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

However, they lamented that the security situation in the South East called for urgent attention, noting that creating employment opportunities will help in addressing the ugly trend.