Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Emeka Wogu, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be repositioned and strengthened to win elections in the South East in 2023.

He disclosed that the zone would then gun for the presidency, stating that the Igbo in APC cannot be in a party in power and not be part of the government.

Wogu, who is chairman of the party’s Reconciliation, Peace, Strengthening and Repositioning Committee, said this in Enugu, yesterday, after the inaugural sitting of the 13-member body.

“The APC South East zone gave us the mandate to reconcile and make peace with a view to strengthening and repositioning the party in the South East.

“Taking into consideration that certain members of our party felt dissatisfied with the process of congresses, primaries and the main elections, they felt aggrieved and that is the reason this committee was set-up.

He said the committee would reach every aggrieved stakeholder and also visit the states, since they all have their peculiar issues.

“We will also visit our leaders in the states, speak truth to them and find a way of repositioning the party in the South East to face the evolving realities of political dialectics of our party and country.

“So, by 2023, we will be in a position to win the elections that we couldn’t win because of internal wrangling, which led to certain sabotages against our party.

“In 2023, we will do well and then, we will look at all positions available in this country, not limited to only the National Assembly and governorship, but including the big one (presidency), we need to go for it, negotiate for it and become relevant,” he said.

Wogu said the committee’s assignment was enormous but with the calibre of its members, they would work hard and deliver on its mandate unbiased and without fear or favour.

The committee congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their successful swearing in, and promised to continue to give full support to the administration by ensuring that the South East APC is peaceful to take over the whole political positions in the zone.

The committee was constituted during the party’s emergency zonal stakeholders’ meeting in April, to among other things, investigate allegations of anti-party activities levied against some leaders and members in the last elections.