From Gyang Bere, Jos

Church leaders in the South East said the quest for Igbo presidency in 2023 should be amplified through consensus building and mutual understanding with other geo-political zones for its actualisation.

This was contained in a communique at the end of the South East Peace Meeting convened by Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, held in Enugu State.

The Communique signed by Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South East, Bishop Goddy Okafor and other religious leaders said peace remanned non-negotiable in the South East.

It suggested that security and conflict resolution should be taught from primary to tertiary institutions to enable Nigerians imbibe the essence of peace.

“The quest for Igbo Presidency should be amplify through extensive consensus-buildiing with other tribes for it to be actualised in 2023. There is need for the reform of the electoral process to enhance credibility and acceptability.It was equally agreed by church leaders that the perennial security challenges facing the country have created a gulf between the governed and the government which has led to despondency.”

The meeting also resolved that security should be beefed up in every part of the country, particularly the nation’s borders to curtail the migration of criminal elements into the country.

The religious leaders admonished Nigerians to learn how to build bridges of friendship and tolerance to live in peace with one another.

“In spite of the numerous challenges that have bedevilled Nigeria, insecurity has posed the biggest problem to the citizenry mainly arising from herdsman farmers conflicts making Nigerians to live in perpetual fear , distrust and apathy towards the affairs of government.”

The religious leaders advised government to abolish open grazing without further delay as a way forward in resolving the issues.

They urged the Federal Government to ensure that appointments into key positions in security agencies is based on merit and equitable criteria, not on ethnic and religious considerations.

They said the people of South East should be given a fair consideration in appointment of persons at the federal level.