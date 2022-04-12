From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The South-East Progressives Forum (SPF) has called on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to join the race for 2023 presidency describing him as the best man for the job.

This is coming at a time when the call for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is gaining traction.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator and Secretary, C. C. Ubah and Victor Nwankwo, the group stated that APC needs to present experienced, progressive and a grassroot mobilizer like Chris Ngige as her flag bearer.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

This they say is to retain its position as the ruling party in the country as well as the largest political party in the continent.

They stated that the minister’s leadership prowess and ability to manage crises as well as his status as a renowned leader, has distinguished him amongst other aspirants in the party.

“The South East Progressives Forum is endorsing the call for the production of Nigeria President from South East extraction.

“We are aware that this can only be feasible in APC, being a party that has shown fairness and justice to all the zones in the country.

“We understand that a lot of leaders from the southern part of the country have shown their interest in having a shot at the highest office in the country, through the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“But we are also aware that, APC as a party, can only show that they are different from other political parties by micro zoning the position to the South East.

“We have seen a lot of South East leaders in APC like Governor David Umahi, Sen. Orji Ụzọ Kalu, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Dr Ogbonna Onu, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, amongst others, declaring their interest to run for the presidency”

“We have looked at the achievements made so far by the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari and discovered that, the only person who can capitalize on them and make further progress is Senator Chris Ngige “

“Sen. Ngige is a leader par excellence, a grassroot person, an astute administrator and also, a foundation member of the party “

“He has done noble in his office as a minister, who has been regarded as one of the best in this administration, owing to his commitment in the Nigerian project as contained in the policies of President Mohammadu Buhari “

“Sen. Ngige is the best amongst the equal and we want him to go and make a difference “

The group also stated that the recent acceptance and endorsement of Sen. Ngige by the Igbo leaders in the 19 Northern states is a signal that he is widely accepted.

“We are in tandem with the support and endorsement that was recently given to Sen. Ngige by Igbo leaders in the 19 Northern states of the federation”

“Such an endorsement is a signal that he is the best Igbo man for the job. We call on Sen Chris Ngige to declare and run for the office and deliver the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians”