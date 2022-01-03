From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim has stated that the South East was the most qualified zone to produce the next President of the country in 2023.

Anyim stated this in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia state the country of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, when he visited the Governor to formally inform him of his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

Anyim told Ikpeazu he came to formally inform him and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the state of his plans to run for the Presidency of the country in 2023, pointing that South East is the most qualified zone in Nigeria to produce the next President based on equity and justice.

He said” I decided to make myself available to contest this presidential seat “after a careful analysis of my antecedents, experience, passion and wide contacts across the country.”

He called for support of Ikpeaze and PDP in the State, assuring that he would be a candidate and a President that Nigeria would be proud of.

Responding, Ikpeazu assured Anyim of his support and the support of the party in the state, stressing that 2023 was indeed the turn of the South East.

He described Anyim as a man whose public service credentials and experience are good enough for the Presidency of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said, “No other tribe in Nigeria has demonstrated practical belief in the Nigerian nation better than the Igbos as can be seen from the fact that our people live and invest heavily in every part of the country.”

He added that that in the South East and indeed across the country today, “the credentials of Senator Anyim stand very tall”