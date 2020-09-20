Sunday Ani

The Chancellor of the Nigeria Presidential Project 2023 (NPP 2023), Dr Walter Obiora Oji, has declared that for equity, justice and fairness to prevail in Nigeria, the Southeast geopolitical zone should be allowed to produce the next president after Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He, therefore, called on the political parties to zone their presidential candidate positions for the 2023 general elections to the zone.

Dr. Oji made the appeal yesterday at the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter of the NPP in Festac, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

The former gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State also called on President Buhari to begin to nurture prospective candidates from the Southeast, who may succeed him.

He also stated that the NPP is in full support of the removal of all subsidies and urged well-meaning Nigerians to embrace the policy and speak out in support of it.

He lamented that attempts by previous of administration to remove subsidy collapsed because of the weight of threats and undemocratic activities of labour unions and civil society groups.

He, therefore, urged President Buhari to stand firm on his decision to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity using all legal means.

On his part, the chairman of the NPP, Lagos State chapter, Ikechukwu Okochi, said the call for the next president to come from the Southeast was a rare opportunity for Nigeria to re-address, realign, fine tune and make true the post-civil war mantra of no victor, no vanquished.

The highpoint of the event was the formal inauguration of the executive members of the Lagos chapter and presentation of appointment letters by Dr Oji.