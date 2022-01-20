From Fred Itua and Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning the presidency to the South East in 2023 was overdue.

Addressing National Assembly correspondents in Abuja, he revealed that the president’s body language supports a power shift to the South East in 2023.

He said though he was ready for the campaigns and capable of leading the country, he was not desperate to become president.

“I don’t believe in Igbo presidency. I believe in Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. It is overdue. I believe that we should produce the next president and it is going to happen. I don’t need to push. I have to push along with the other regions. This is not the first time that I’ll go and see the president. Presidency is a place where people go in the afternoon. I went in the night to avoid the media. I go there regularly. It’s a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues and issues of security and wellbeing of our country and issue of the Electoral Act. The discussion was very fruitful and it was held in the night.

“I told you before that when the party zones it officially to the South, I’ll contest. I told you the only two zones that have not tasted the presidency are the South East and the North East. Once they zone it to anyone of them, I have the capacity and the capability. I will roll and I will rock like a hurricane.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“People are pushing but they are not serious. A serious-minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, fair to the society and fair to the atmosphere, because the party is not owned by me or you the media. This party is owned by Nigerians and APC members.

“It is only APC that can decide that at the forthcoming convention where the presidential ticket would be zoned to. If they zone it to the South East, I have everything it takes to make a good president.”

On the forthcoming convention of APC, Kalu said: “I am expecting very a good convention and a very good atmosphere. We are going to make Nigerians proud after the convention.”

Kalu’s declaration came barely 24 hours after former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with President Buhari to express his interest in the top job. Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi had also met with Buhari to declare his ambition to take over from him in 2023.