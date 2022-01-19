From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said on Wednesday that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning the presidency to the South East in 2023 was overdue.

Senator Kalu stated this when he addressed National Assembly correspondents in Abuja.

While fielding questions from newsmen, Kalu revealed why he visited President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night. He revealed that the President’s body language supports a power shift to the South East in 2023.

He said: “I don’t believe in an Igbo presidency. I believe in a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. It is overdue. I believe that we should produce the next President and it is going to happen. I don’t need to push. I have to push along with the other regions.

Speaking further, he said: “This is not the first time that I’ll go and see the President. The Presidency is a place where people go in the afternoon. I went in the night to avoid the media.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I go there regularly. It’s a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues and issues of security and wellbeing of our country and issue of the Electoral Act. The discussion was very fruitful and it was held in the night.

“I told you before that when the party zones it officially to the South, I’ll contest. I told you the only two zones that have not tasted the presidency are the South East and the North East. Once they zone it to anyone of them, I have the capacity and the capability. I will roll and I will rock like a hurricane.

“People are pushing, but they are not serious. A serious-minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, fair to society and fair to the atmosphere because the party is not owned by me or you the media. This party is owned by Nigerians and APC members.

“It is only APC that can decide that at the forthcoming convention where the Presidential ticket will be zoned to. If they zone it to the South East, I have everything it takes to make a good president.”

Speaking on the forthcoming convention of APC, Kalu said: “I am expecting very a good convention and a very good atmosphere. We are going to make Nigerians proud after the convention.”