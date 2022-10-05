From George ONYEJIUWA

The Southeast All Progressives Congress( APC) women on Wednesday came out in their numbers to rally support for the party’s Presidential Candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu ,Owerri ,the Imo State capital .

The women who defiled the heavy rain matched through the major roads in the State capital metropolis.

Governor Hope Uzodinma who addressed the women says APC remains the party to beat in the Southeast .

While receiving the women, at the government roundabout governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma said that with the show of solidarity the women have put up, victory is assured for the party while urging them to continue to not only support and vote for the presidential candidate of the party but indeed all other candidates.

He praised the women for defiling the rains to march in such show of solidarity which he says demonstrated their love for the party and her candidates.

The Governor used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to give Tinubu chance to replicate what he did in Lagos as the governor.

Earlier, the women had converged at the Ndubuisi Kanu square were received by the wife of Imo State Governor and their host, Her Excellency Mrs Chioma Uzodimma afterwards they marched on the streets of Owerri to meet the governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma who received and addressed them.