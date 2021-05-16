By Chinelo Obogo

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has received support for his presidential bid from the South West Women Arise for Nigeria (SWWAFON) a group that describes him as a role model because of his ‘recognition for the importance of women in nation building.’

At the maiden conference on ‘One Nigeria’ held at the weekend in Lagos, the Co-convener of SWWAFON, Mrs. Bolanle Idowu, said that besides his immense support for women, Governor Bello’s effort is the reason education has not been interrupted in the state and the state is adjudged the safest in the North. She called on women to support Bello and others like him who support women for the 2023 presidency.

“We resolved to single out Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a role model governor that has recognised the importance of women in nation building. This is the reason education has not been interrupted in the state since he assumed power and the state is adjudged the safest in the North.

“He is the first Governor ever to appoint a female Aide de Camp (ADC) in the history of Nigeria. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is also a woman. It is also important to add that all the Vice Chairmen of the local governments in the state are women and youths are doing wonders in the state because of his leadership. This is why we are saying that the problem of Nigeria is not about political parties but about the person who can do the job and take us out of the quagmire,” she said.

Speaking on the need for peace across the country, she said women must prevail on their households to tow the path of peace and not allow agents of destruction use them to cause harm because when there is war, women and children are usually the ones that suffer the most.

“Experience has shown and it has been said again and again that women and children bear the brunt of war, the most. We need to remind ourselves of this sad reality and do everything humanly possible to preserve the peace of the land and save ourselves, our families and loved ones, communities and country from tragedy. War is an ill wind that blows no one any good. Nothing will change this reality.

“We should live up to our responsibilities and rise to our roles as mothers, wives and sisters, by speaking sense into our sons, husbands and brothers to refrain from plunging the country into needless bloodshed.

“For communities and countries, peace supersedes everything else. Some tend to have taken the peace that we have been enjoying, at least before the current crisis started, for granted. We are speaking to the consciences of those bent on splitting this nation by all means, through ceaseless blood-letting from across Nigeria. Two wrongs would not make a right, they would only end in disaster. So, we must be the voices of reason across our families, offices, communities and wherever we find ourselves to drum it into the ears of the people that war is an ill wind that blows no one any good. It is our sincere desire that this quest be sustained and that it yields the desired fruits across the land,” Idowu said.