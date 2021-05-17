By Chinelo Obogo

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has received support for his presidential bid from the South West Women Arise for Nigeria (SWWAFON), a group that describes him as a role model because of his ‘recognition for the importance of women in nation building.’

Co-convener of SWWAFON, Mrs. Bolanle Idowu, stated this at the maiden conference on ‘One Nigeria’ held at the weekend in Lagos.

“We resolved to single out Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as a role model governor that has recognised the importance of women in nation building. This is the reason education has not been interrupted in the state since he assumed power and the state is adjudged the safest in the North. He is the first governor ever to appoint a female Aide de Camp (ADC) in the history of Nigeria. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is also a woman. It is also important to add that all the vice chairmen of the local governments in the state are women and youths are doing wonders in the state because of his leadership.”