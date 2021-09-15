By Chinelo Obogo



As the 2023 general elections draws closer, some youths in the South Western part of the country have endorsed the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the next President of the country.

The youths, who tagged themselves as; “GYB2PYB Support Group (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello), said that it was time for the youth to take over the mantle of leadership of the country.

Speaking at a programme which held yesterday in Lagos, the Director General of the group, Mr. Oladele John said that the youth were ready to support Bello with their votes in 2023 because he is what is needed in the country to replicate what he has done on development, youth empowerment and security in Kogi.

“We are here today to endorse Yahaya Bello as the next President of Nigeria in 2023. I want to encourage all the Nigerian youths to give him their votes when the time comes,” he said.

The co-ordinator of GYB2PYB in Lagos State, Gloria Benson, said that the day was historical for the youth in the South West, revealing that the governor’s cabinet is made up of 75 to 80% youths.

Also, the coordinator of the group in Osun State, Henry Oyebade said Bello has the capacity to rule the country, while that of Ogun State, Asimiyu Arisekola said that Bello wanted to bring his promise into reality.

The special guest of honour at the event, and Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Mr. Abdulkareem Asuku said that Kogi is today governed by youths and that God has helped Bello as he became governor at the age of 40.

“It takes youths to empower youths and work with youths. Governor Bello appointed credible youths across the three senatorial districts in the state into his government irrespective of tribe or religion. Today, Kogi State is 100% under the control of youths. If only you are familiar with the situation in Kogi State, you will know the advantages of having a youth in power in Nigeria. If you appoint an elder, he will appoint old people to work with him. When you appoint a youth, he would not appoint his father’s age mate to work with him,” he said.

The Chief of Staff said further that if the nation selects Bello as President in 2023, he will repeat the scenario in Nigeria. He recalled that credible youths such as the late Anthony Enhahoro for the independence of Nigeria in 1960 at the age of 21.

Asuku stressed that it was time for the youth to take over as he said they constitute 70% of the population, and urged them to ensure that they register for election, when the time comes and be part of the whole processes.



“The first president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was 58, when he got into office, Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi got to power as military head of state at 42, in 1966, there was a military coup and Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) became head of state at 31 and he is today the symbol of Nigerian unity.