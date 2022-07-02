From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, a group under the Umbrella of “Southern Kaduna New Faces” have demanded 65% inclusion into the campaign organisation of the Kaduna State governorship candidate Isa Ashiru for equity and fairness.

The demand was contained in a seven point communiqué issued at the weekend shortly after a crucial meeting of the group over the candidature of Ashiru and Dr. John Ayuba as his running mate.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the groups’ chairman and secretary, Tanko Rossi Sabo and Barnabas Musa Chawai , also issued a two-week ultimatum to the PDP governorship candidate and his deputy, the state working committee of the PDP and other party leaders in the state to implement their demands, failure of which would force them to reconvene and redefine their political future.

The communiqué explained that the Southern Kaduna ‘New Faces;’ is a coalition of concerned southern Kaduna youths with a shared vision of promoting and actualizing the political, social, and economic interests of youths across the state.

The group observed with dismay the process that led to the emergence of Dr. Ayuba for the deputy governorship role, but noted that they have to accept the decision with pain, because they do not have anything against his person.

The meeting also demanded a revisit of the 2003 substantive power-sharing document signed between the northern and southern leaders of their party as the only condition for the southern Kaduna people’s bloc votes for the PDP in the governorship election come 2023.

They however, pledged their total loyalty and commitment to the goals of winning the 2023 general elections by the PDP at all levels.