From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Coalition of Southern and middle belt youths have strongly demanded for a youthful President and governors to oversees the affairs of the country and the various States respectively.

The youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, (COSMBYLA) in a statement jointly signed by Goodluck Ibem, leader of the group and President ,Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL)Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Shittu Waheed

Coordinator, South West Youth Leaders Forum (SWYLF) and Tito Zokumor, President, South South Youth Forum(SSYF) in Owerri on Monday noted that only the youths can transform the bad economy of the country if elected into power in 2023.

Their statement reads “Electing youths who have distinguish themselves in their various fields of endeavors remains the panacea that will bring our dear country out of the woods.

“It is on record that when Nigeria was on the path of progress and development, youths were in-charge of the helm of affairs. General Yakubu Gowon was head of state at the age of 27. Dim Odimaegwu Ojukwu was 33 when he was in-charge of Eastern region. These leaders contributed positively to the growth of their regions and the nation at large.

“Of the truth, the nation feed well when young, energetic and vibrant young men and women were in-charge of governance and leadership positions. The nation’s independent that we are enjoying today was made possible by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Professor Eni Njoku and others who were youths at that time. They worked assiduously and fought gallantly to actualized our independence as a nation in 1960.

“The positive contributions and impacts of our youths to our nation building cannot be overemphasized. The youths are key to national development and growths. They are the agents of change, progress and sustainable peace.

“Vibrant, visionary and energetic youths elected as governors and President will birth a new Nigeria and led the country to the promise land. The youths have the capacity to bridge the gap of leadership deficit, divisions, and ethnic hate that is a fly in the ointment and damper to the progress and development of the nation.

“When youths were at the helm of affairs, 524 dollars was exchanged at N1 . And now that the youths have been relegated to the background and completely excluded from governance and leadership positions, 1 dollar is now exchanged for N524 . The situation is really pathetic.

“We call on youths to rise up and take the bull by the horn by coming out to take up leadership positions. The time to complain and murmur are over. Enough is Enough. We must take what is rightfully ours. The time is now.” The statement concludes.

