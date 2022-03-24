From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Pensioners in the southwest have been urged not to vote any governor owing pension and gratuity in their respective states, claiming the governors are owing pensioners trillions of naira.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), South West Zone held on Thursday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the union, Olusegun Abatan said pensioners in the southwest were not well taken care of, adding that “it is important to vote for someone that will understand and take care of the plights of the pensioners”.

He added: “Salaries of workers were increased in 2010 , many of the state governors throughout the federation did not increase pension except Lagos and Ondo states.

“Salaries also increased in 2019, over three years now, no southwest governors has implemented the adjustment for pensioners to benefit”.

Abatan, who called on the southwest governors to as a matter of urgency hold consultation with pensioners and do the needful, noted that “if government truly wants to tackle corruption in the civil service, it is important to take care of pensioners”.

The union’s spokesperson who also the Secretary of NUP in Oyo State, posited that salaries and emoluments of public office holders should be reduced, submitting that the country’s presidential system of government should be restructured.